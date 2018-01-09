New Feature: Get meetings scheduled in a snap with Calendly for Chrome

Calendly strives to take the work out of scheduling so you can spend your time connecting with others. While Calendly’s events are great for non-urgent or routine meetings, sometimes you want to schedule ad hoc or override scheduled time slots. Calendly now makes that possible with a new browser extension for Google Chrome.

Install the extension from the Chrome web store

Access your Calendly links in your browser window

When you download the Calendly extension from the Chrome Web Store, you’ll have access to all your scheduling links from your browser toolbar so they’re accessible when using your favorite tools. Calendly admins can access any of their teammate’s links from the toolbar, to make scheduling for your team faster.

Create ad hoc meetings and embed specific times into Gmail

With Calendly for Chrome, you can offer special availability to an invitee by selecting and embedding suggested times in your email. This allows you to create one-time only ad hoc meeting invitations in Gmail with custom time slots for your invitee. Similar to your existing event types, all your invitee has to do is pick a time that works for them.

Override busy slots to offer more availability

Sometimes you may want to override your currently scheduled calendar events. Calendly for Chrome allows you to open up more availability by selecting from your calendar whichever time slots you’d like to offer, even if they’re “busy.”

Once you’ve sent out an ad hoc meeting invitation and an invitee has selected a time slot with you, that time slot is no longer available and the invitation expires. It is a private link to a one-time event with no recurring availability.

You can even manage your pending ad hoc invitations from the dropdown menu in your sidebar. View sent invitations that are pending or, when necessary, cancel invitations before an invitee books.

We think this is going to be a game changer for all the avid schedulers out there!